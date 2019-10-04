JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the state of Florida, background checks are required for the purchase of guns at gun shows if the person selling the gun is a licensed dealer.

However, sales between two people that are not licensed do not require a background check -- a concern for local mother Latasha Hobbs.

The North Florida Gun and Knife Show is set to come to Jacksonville on July 27 and July 28. Hobbs is hoping the City of Jacksonville will make background checks a requirement for all gun purchases by that time.

Monday, as Mayor Curry and now Council President Aaron Bowman offered support behind Crime Victims’ Week, one victim, Hobbs, is still finding herself asking for help.

“My son Maurice Hobbs is not physically here," she said. "You don’t care about the survivors of Jacksonville. You don’t care to prevent crime.”

The distraught mother lost her son in January of 2017, two days after his 18th birthday.

She says he was shot and killed walking outside.

“I can tell you the gun that murdered my son -- it was in the hands of someone who should have never had them," Hobbs said.

Hobbs did not say where that gun came from but is sounding off asking the mayor and city council to require background checks for all guns sold across the city, including at gun shows.

First Coast News found a slideshow on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website citing that background checks are not a requirement for sales between two people who are not licensed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement told First Coast News it is part of the regulation of the sale and delivery of firearms by licensed dealers to persons who are not licensed which requires a background check but did not address people to people sales.

“Bullets don’t discriminate in the city of Jacksonville," Hobbs said. "I’m fighting to protect their children and they don’t even care enough as father’s to close the gun show loophole to help keep guns out of the wrong hands, shame on them.”

The mayor was out of time on Monday, but his office replied to our questions.

“Law enforcement experts have not advised Mayor Curry that this would be an effective way to address violent crime. If that changes, the mayor will seek input from law enforcement," said city spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton.

Currently, the city council does not have any legislation on the books that calls to close the loophole.