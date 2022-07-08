Jacksonville mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old with sedatives plead guilty

The Jacksonville mother accused of dosing her son with a lethal amount of sedatives plead guilty to second degree murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville mother accused of dosing her son with a lethal amount of sedatives plead guilty to second degree murder on Thursday.

Amy Oliver was facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on an emergency care worker and aggravated manslaughter of a child. The first charge was reduced to second degree murder because she plead guilty.

Oliver's legal team previously filed an insanity defense on her behalf on June 14. The motion said that 5 witnesses will testify to substantiate Oliver's claim of insanity.

The motion claimed that Oliver suffers from a "constellation of mental infirmities, diseases and defects, including depression, anxiety, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and other undiagnosed and unspecified mental disorders" and "because of these conditions, she did not know what she was doing was wrong."

The little boy's father called 911 after he found his son not breathing. He told dispatch that Oliver "tried to kill" the child, according to the arrest report. He attempted CPR while waiting for help.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home before rushing the toddler to the hospital where he died, according to the arrest report.

A motion by prosecutors to revoke bond said that Oliver barricaded herself inside a bathroom and sent a text from her phone that "strongly suggested" the murder was premeditated.

When JFRD crews forced their way into the bathroom, court documents said, Oliver tried to stab them with a syringe.