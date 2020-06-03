JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of young Jacksonville men are inspiring the next generation to dream and achieve.

They presented on the importance of youth storytelling and dangers faced growing-up in an essay that is now being published in the Harvard Educational Review.

The latest in a long line of achievements for the EVAC Movement members. Changing the way people see “at-hope”, not “at-risk” youth. Like Felton Morell.

“I’m able to change the perspective of the mindsets of those young people like they did for me,” Felton Morrell said.

He has been part of the EVAC Movement for about three years. He grew up in a one-parent household – in a neighborhood where violence is everywhere.

Morrell, with fellow members of EVAC, presented at the school on their hardships and success.

“[To] be respected as a published author is a cool experience,” Morrell said.

Nick Shubert, who is one of the authors, brought a picture of one of EVAC’s founding members, Reginald Boston. Boston was shot and killed by police in January. The presentation at Harvard was dedicated in his honor.

Morrell said he is hoping the story of hard work, staying away from gangs, and valuing education resonates with others.

“Do anything that you put your mind to like growing up you hear that a lot and that kind of goes in one ear and out the other, but you grow-up you learn and you put work in and good things will happen just you have to work hard,” Morrell said.