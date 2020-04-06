Jacksonville Mayor Curry: City expanding Fourth of July celebration to include multiple firework shows

This Phase 2 reopening process will begin Friday in Florida allowing for bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen

Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement about the Phase Two reopening, Mayor Lenny Curry and City leaders will provide an update on Thursday regarding plans for Jacksonville.

Curry will also provide new details about plans for the City of Jacksonville’s annual 4th of July Celebration.

During Wednesday's news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 64 of Florida's counties will move into Phase 2 of the reopening process. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are excluded from Phase 2 for now, Desantis said.

This Phase 2 reopening process will begin Friday in Florida allowing for bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen. Under Phase 2, bars can reopen with a 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outdoor seating with social distancing, bowling alleys and movie theaters can reopen with a 50% capacity.

DeSantis also said restaurants, retail stores and gyms currently operating at 50% could go to full capacity while continuing to practice social distancing.