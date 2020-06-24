Watch: Jacksonville mayor gives update on COVID-19, restaurant reopening requirements

On Monday, Curry said that despite the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Duval County there are less than 20 people currently in ICU units.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will address COVID-19 and the enforcement of bar and restaurant capacity and reopening requirements.

Dr. Leon Haley, CEO of UF Health and Dean of UF College of Medicine will also join this press conference to address COVID-19 related issues.

Watch live starting at 12:05 p.m.

Also in attendance is expected to be Sheriff Mike Williams, Fire Chief Keith Powers,and Emergency Director Steve Woodard.

On Monday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency response team leaders shared information about topics related to COVID-19.

Curry said that despite the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Duval County, there are only 14 people currently in ICU units at local hospitals.

When asked where he was getting the data from, Mayor Curry said,

"Our Emergency Operations Center, they are in contact daily with local hospitals," and added that he too is in contact with the hospitals.