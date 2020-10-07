Jacksonville mayor to give update on COVID-19, additional testing sites Friday

Curry, the force behind bringing the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, announced Tuesday that he and his family are in self-quarantine.

On Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to provide an update on topics related to COVID-19.

This includes new testing sites scheduled to open next week.

Curry, the force behind bringing the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, announced Tuesday that he and his family are in self-quarantine. "I learned this past Sunday that I had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Curry said before giving a coronavirus update to the city.

"I also learned I was in contact with that person days before I learned they were positive and they had been symptomatic," Curry said adding that he has been tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative" ... My family and I are self-quarantining at home even though I'm negative," he said. "We're doing this in accordance with CDC guidance and as a precaution for our friends, family and neighbors."