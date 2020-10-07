Jacksonville mayor to give update on COVID-19, additional testing sites Friday

On Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to provide an update on topics related to COVID-19.
This includes new testing sites scheduled to open next week.
You can watch his news conference LIVE here starting at 12:05 p.m.
Curry, the force behind bringing the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, announced Tuesday that he and his family are in self-quarantine. "I learned this past Sunday that I had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Curry said before giving a coronavirus update to the city.
"I also learned I was in contact with that person days before I learned they were positive and they had been symptomatic," Curry said adding that he has been tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative" ... My family and I are self-quarantining at home even though I'm negative," he said. "We're doing this in accordance with CDC guidance and as a precaution for our friends, family and neighbors."
Curry put Jacksonville in the national spotlight weeks ago appealing to President Donald Trump who was looking for a city to host Republican National Convention events and tens of thousands of people. Trump was displeased with North Carolina's governor's stringent event rules due to the pandemic.
