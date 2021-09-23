Jacksonville mayor says signs barring uninvited visitors to City Hall were not his decision

The signs were hung following protests by activists demanding the removal of a Confederate monument from Springfield Park, a move Curry promised in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New signs barring visitors from going past the first floor of Jacksonville's City Hall without an invitation are new, but Mayor Lenny Curry says the policy they were erected to enforce is not.

"I wasn't a part of that decision-making process, but my understanding is it wasn't a new decision," Curry said during a news conference Thursday afternoon at City Hall. "OGC was consulted on that, and that is a standing city policy that has been around for quite some time."

The signs were hung following protests by activists demanding the removal of a Confederate monument from Springfield Park, a move Curry promised during the height of racially charged protests in the summer of 2020.

The monument has not yet been moved.

City officials deemed a planned protest by the Northside Coalition, whose members had previously entered the atrium of City Hall, taken the elevators to the mayor's office on the fourth floor and protested with signs and a bullhorn, an "emergency," according to emails obtained by First Coast News.

But, Curry said Thursday he remains open to the public and welcomes conversation and debate.

"If people want to protest my ideas and my policies, they're certainly welcome to do that. It's a free country," Curry said. "I've had many protests on the steps of City Hall over the years. I've had many critics in emails, on social media, and I always welcome the criticism and look forward to the feedback."

When asked when the Confederate monument in Springfield Park will be moved, Curry first responded with only "stay tuned." He then added that the particular monument cannot be moved unilaterally by executive action.

"That will involve legislation and will involve City Council's approval," Curry said. "So, it's not as easy as many think. And that's what's being worked on right now."