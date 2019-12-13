First Coast News obtained a copy of a letter sent from Mayor Lenny Curry to all of the board members of JEA, which is Jacksonville's public utility.

In the letter, the mayor makes six detailed requests of the board members and describes the "threats of future success" to the utility if it stays on its current path.



However, the Jacksonville Civic Council has recently come out to say that JEA is not in a so-called "death spiral" after all. The Civic Council told city leaders they need to stop the public utility’s “head-long” rush to privatize.

On Thursday, the same day as the mayor's letter to JEA, the Civic Council sent out their own letter regarding the sale to Jacksonville City Council members.



In 2018, Mayor Curry told First Coast News: "I do not have an opinion on the sale of JEA. I think it’s important we know the value, I mean the taxpayers, know the value of their assets.”

Curry has said he is leaving the decision up to JEA board members and JEA CEO Aaron Zahn. In his latest letter, he suggests city council should have that power. He also suggests bids should be finalized by January

Read the letters below.

