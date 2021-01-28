Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to give update on COVID-19 vaccines Thursday

This comes after the closure of some of the city's COVID-19 distribution sites due to a lack of supplies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be giving an update regarding COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, according to a recent tweet.

The update is scheduled for noon. You can watch it live right here.

I’ll provide a COVID19 vaccine update tomorrow at noon. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 28, 2021

On Monday, Curry tweeted that the city would receive additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine from Florida once more vaccines arrive from the federal government.

Curry said he was working directly with Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management and that the city's original supply has been secured.

This comes after the closure of some of the city's COVID-19 distribution sites due to a lack of supplies. However, people who already had their first dose were always guaranteed to receive their second dose on time.

People 65 or older, first responders and healthcare workers are still the only ones who remain eligible to receive the vaccine.

On Monday of this week, the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP wrote a letter to Curry, addressing issues of racial disparity in how the state and local government have handled vaccine distribution.

"Neither the State of Florida nor the City of Jacksonville have revealed a comprehensive plan or the operational capacity to implement the mass vaccination campaign required to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people in our community," the organization wrote.

A spokesperson for the City of Jacksonville provided the following response to the NAACP letter:

"While the City of Jacksonville does not control the supply chain of the COVID-19 vaccine, we want to point out the many inaccuracies (false information) in this letter.

The City of Jacksonville does have the capacity to implement mass vaccinations as we have demonstrated through our multiple COVID-19 testing sites throughout the City. We were instrumental in bringing one of the first testing sites online at TIAA Bank Field, Legends Center and multiple additional, locations throughout the City. In addition, we have implemented testing in the very zones mentioned in this letter. These have included schools, churches, health centers and more. (First Coast HS, Frank H Peterson Academy and Regency Square Mall prior to it becoming a state site.)

While we stand ready to reopen the two vaccine sites where we safely and successfully distributed our allotment of the vaccine over a ten-day period, we have also let the Department of Emergency Management know that we are willing and able to open additional sites if more vaccines become available. At this time, the Governor opted to distribute all vaccines through sites operated by the Department of Emergency Management.