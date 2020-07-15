Watch Live: Jacksonville mayor introduces 2020-21 budget plan

Curry tweeted Tuesday night that part of his budget address will incorporate demands from our community to address social justice and economic disparities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to introduce his 2020-2021 budget plan to the Jacksonville City Council on Wednesday.

You can watch live at 10 a.m.:

COVERING JAX: Full house for @lennycurry annual budget presentation to council. Things we're watching for- JSO budget, investments in infrastructure, property taxes, & more. Stay w/ @FCN2go through the day.



Thread to follow below-- pic.twitter.com/agmse2A9Vm — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) July 15, 2020

Curry tweeted Tuesday night that part of his budget address will include demands from our community to address social justice and economic disparities in our city. He said that one of the most effective ways the government can create positive change is to invest in our neighborhoods.

"That includes infrastructure promises made long ago when our City was consolidated, that have yet to be fully realized," Curry continued. "But across all my budgets, including this one, I continue to invest in these promises."

3. That includes infrastructure promises made long ago when our City was consolidated, that have yet to be fully realized. But across all my budgets, including this one, I continue to invest in these promises. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 15, 2020

Curry was questioned Tuesday during a news conference about changes to the budget plan as a result of COVID-19, including the possibility of a tax increase.