Jacksonville mayor, health experts expected to address rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Nationally, health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the local healthcare leaders, will host a virtual news conference to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In Florida, only 47% of the population is now fully vaccinated, and 20% of the recent cases are in Florida with Jacksonville being the center of attention.

"Jacksonville has become the case study for this nation for what happens when less than 50% are vaccinated," Dr. Chirag Patel.

Dr. Patel is an Internist at UF Health Hospital and treats some of those hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.

"We've got people whose bodies can't protect itself from this highly contagious variant," he said.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.