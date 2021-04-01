Jacksonville mayor gives statement after heated Twitter conversation with threats of violence

"Don't expect to see that [kind of response] again," said Curry during a press conference Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor responded Monday after a recent Twitter skirmish involving city leaders on New Year's weekend.

The heated conversation involved City Councilman Garrett Dennis and Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona, as well as relatively anonymous Twitter users.

During a news conference about COVID-19 immunizations, Curry was asked about the incident said he responded to the Twitter provocation as a husband and a father.

"I'm moving on, you know Twitter has the ability to be an amazing platform to communicate with people... but unfortunately there's a lot of negativity in that space and being attacked for years by that elected official, my family specifically, I got involved in the negativity of it," said Curry. "Don't expect to see that [kind of response] again."

It started when the mayor posted a photo of him and his wife celebrating New Year's Eve.

Twitter user @davec36411362, who also goes by ImpeachLennyCurry, responded by blasting the mayor's wife.

Curry's response was a challenge. "Name the place. Show your face. I'll be there."

That's when Dennis got involved, Tweeting he'd been the recipient of similar "tough guy talk" from Curry.

Zona then joined the thread, firing off a Tweet accusing Dennis of inappropriate behavior with another woman.

"Wasn’t it you council member who was making thousands of phone calls to another woman or who were those calls made to? Was it work-related ? At least the mayor sticks by his wife."

Curry retweeted Zona's accusation, and added his own observation: "She knows. Everybody knows."



He has since deleted that Tweet.

Dennis retorted by saying Curry had skeletons in his own closet -- an allegation without apparent merit.