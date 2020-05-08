Jacksonville mayor to announce plans for COVID-19 financial assistance

Additionally, he is expected to discuss Hurricane Isaias and legislation approved by City Council to deepen the harbor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will provide a Wednesday update on COVID-19 and announce plans for additional assistance to citizens and small businesses suffering financially because of the pandemic.

Last week, Curry discussed some of the recent concerns he's been hearing regarding COVID-19 test results.

"I've heard concerns bout turnaround for test results ... 60% of those tested at city-sponsored sites getting results in two days," he said.

He said that as of last Tuesday, hospital bed occupancy levels are stable and he's encouraging people to continue to practice social distancing so that they stay that way.

You can watch his briefing here at 12 p.m.