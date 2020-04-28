Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday that Duval County beaches are going to be reopening all-day starting next week.

During a news conference, Curry said he was repealing portions of his executive safer-at-home order, primarily on beach restrictions and hotel lodging.

Regarding beach access, Curry stressed that Duval beaches would be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday, May 4, but residents will still have to follow social distancing restrictions.

"Only recreational activities consistent with social distancing will be permitted," Curry said. "... This is not the time to gather in groups, this is for exercise."

Curry said people are not allowed to gather in groups, sunbathe, have blankets, chairs and coolers, for example.

In addition to beaches, Curry said he is repealing his restrictions on hotel lodging. He said the hotel industry in Jacksonville will now be able to allow anyone to book their stay.

This announcement comes one day after Curry told lodging owners, as well as restaurants and retail owners to start thinking about how their business can follow CDC guidelines for when the city reopens "in the near future."

"We remain under the governor's safer-at-home order that is set to expire this Thursday," Curry said Tuesday. "Because we are under that order, we cannot provide an exact date until that order is amended or extended, which will be by this Thursday ... We hope to announce detailed information and a timeline to reopen this week ... it is my goal to have some back next week."

When it comes to movie theaters, nail salons, hair salons and gyms, however, Curry said they will have more time to prepare.

The mayor also signed-off on a stimulus package bill that was approved Monday by City Council. The $159 million relief package will give $1,000 to 40,000 Duval County households that have lost wages due to closures.

Curry said city employees are now training on how to process applications and distributed cards loaded with the money. His goal is to have these cards start being distributing this weekend, he said.

The package will also help open six new testing sites that could help administer 1,200 additional tests combined.

"This bill will allow us to lead the way in testing ... expand our testing operations for the next six months, he said.

As of Tuesday's news conference, Duval County had 1,001 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, 101 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. He said Duval's positive cases have gone down from 6.3 percent three weeks ago to 4.5 percent on Tuesday.

