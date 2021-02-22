'Make downtown livable and workable': Jacksonville city leaders discusses improvements to Urban Core

"If the city sets an example for a high standards I think other businesses will follow and continue to show pride," business leaders said during a discussion Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is speaking with six business owners and local leaders Monday morning to discuss improvements in Downtown Jacksonville and the Urban Core area.

The meeting is open to the public and began at 9 a.m. at the Jacksonville Main Public Library's multi-purpose room one.

Others included in the meeting are representatives from several businesses and local leaders with "vested interest in Downtown Jacksonville," according to a news release from Curry's office.

That includes leaders from The Vestcor Companies, FIS, JAXUSA, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Hanania Automotive Group, and GreenPoint Holdings LLC.