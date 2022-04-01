Jacksonville Mayor Curry returns to work after isolation as a result of positive COVID test, says city

The City of Jacksonville says Mayor Curry is "feeling great and happy to be back at work."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry returned to work Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the City of Jacksonville.

After experiencing cold-like symptoms last Tuesday, the city says he decided to take an at-home test that yielded a positive result. His symptoms were reportedly mild.

The vaccinated mayor isolated at his home for the remainder of the week, according to a statement from the city.

The CDC recently shortened the recommended time for isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19. It says should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

On Sunday, Curry posted a photo at the Jacksonville Jaguar game surrounded by members of his family. Some people on Twitter made comments about him not wearing a mask.

"All those mask-less faces crowded together … didn’t someone in this pic just test positive for Covid last week?" commented Sarah Dipity.

First Coast News reached out to the city for a comment about the photo.

Full statement from City of Jacksonville on 1/4/2022 :

"After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, Mayor Curry took an at-home COVID-19 test that came back with a positive result. Mayor Curry is fully vaccinated. The mayor is following the latest CDC guidelines and will continue to isolate at home throughout the week. Mayor Curry would like to express his thanks to our healthcare and front line workers who continue to battle this pandemic. "

Within the past three weeks, roughly half a million people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.