Watch Live: Jacksonville Mayor, Sheriff Mike Williams to give update on city-wide state of unrest

Mayor Lenny Curry and the Jacksonville City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to give an update regarding the declaration of emergency and emergency curfew.

This meeting will begin at 11 a.m.

Immediately following the meeting, Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and Florida Highway Patrol Major Steve Harris will speak at the Police Memorial Building at 12:05 p.m. regarding events related to the city-wide state of unrest.

Following the local protests that led to 79 arrests, one JSO officer stabbed and downtown businesses and police vehicles vandalized, the mayor implemented a curfew on Sunday at 8 p.m. It was lifted Monday morning.

Curry announced on Twitter that there will be no curfew for the city Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville lawyer John M. Phillips, of Phillips & Hunt, says that most imposed curfews are legal but some do have the potential to violate constitutional rights.

Phillips says past cases have consistently held it's a proper exercise of police power to respond to emergency situations. These usually occur only under the threat or after major illegal behavior, such as in the event of a hurricane disaster or to prevent widespread looting or damage to property.

However, Phillips says Jacksonville has not reached that level.

Over the weekend, at least 79 people, ranging between the ages of 18 and 80 years old, were arrested from the protests.