Public will have input on final design plans for former Jacksonville Landing location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders announced last week that Dallas, Texas-based designer Perkins & Will submitted the winning design for Riverfront Park. As the city embarks on reshaping the future of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing location, the public was quick to share dismay on social media with the firm's proposal.
Most of the comments were people saying they're confused about what the lettering on the designs spells.
Over the weekend, a petition was launched on change.org titled "Stop the lex, lerp, derp jax statue." The petition was filed under the name "Jacksonville Florida The 904" and had 540 signatures Monday afternoon.
One Monday, Jacksonville's city spokesperson released the following statement:
"There is a detailed process through the Downtown Investment Authority for a project of this magnitude. While at this time, neither the Mayor or City Council have had the opportunity to fully examine the winning design, once that does occur there will be an opportunity for input and the public’s views will be taken into consideration prior to finalizing plans and beginning construction."