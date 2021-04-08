Jacksonville Mayor apologizes for retweet comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps

Mayor Lenny Curry also received some pushback for another tweet appearing to question whether or not masks have made a difference.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the three Beaches mayors teamed up Wednesday afternoon encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

This comes as Curry received some criticism from the Jewish community for a retweet comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps. First Coast News reached out to the Mayor's office and received this apology in an e-mail:

"The message I have consistently conveyed, and what I expressed again last night, is that my position is the government should not force citizens to be vaccinated. Receiving a vaccine should be a personal choice and one you make for yourself, your loved ones, and your community. This tweet was not intended to diminish the atrocities the Jewish community faced throughout history and I apologize to anyone I may have offended. I continue to strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” – Mayor Curry

Mayor Curry also received some pushback for another tweet appearing to question whether or not masks have made a difference. The tweet read: “Did cities/counties that had mask mandates last year have lower COVID hospitalization admissions than those without?”

Curry doubled down at the roundtable on not imposing any new mask mandates.

