Jacksonville Mayor apologizes for retweet comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps

Mayor Lenny Curry also received some pushback for another tweet appearing to question whether or not masks have made a difference.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the three Beaches mayors teamed up Wednesday afternoon encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccination. 

This comes as Curry received some criticism from the Jewish community for a retweet comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps. First Coast News reached out to the Mayor's office and received this apology in an e-mail: 

Credit: Twitter
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry received pushback from the Jewish community over this retweet.

"The message I have consistently conveyed, and what I expressed again last night, is that my position is the government should not force citizens to be vaccinated. Receiving a vaccine should be a personal choice and one you make for yourself, your loved ones, and your community. This tweet was not intended to diminish the atrocities the Jewish community faced throughout history and I apologize to anyone I may have offended. I continue to strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” – Mayor Curry

Credit: Twitter
Mayor Curry also received some pushback over this tweet questioning the effectiveness of masks.

Mayor Curry also received some pushback for another tweet appearing to question whether or not masks have made a difference. The tweet read: “Did cities/counties that had mask mandates last year have lower COVID hospitalization admissions than those without?”

Curry doubled down at the roundtable on not imposing any new mask mandates. 

