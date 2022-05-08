JSO helps capture massive Burmese python in South Florida during Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Jacksonville deputies have been assisting Collier County with hurricane recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville deputies are going to have quite the story to tell when they get back to the Bold City.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the visiting deputies helped respond to a wildlife call Wednesday night in an East Naples neighborhood.

The caller reported seeing a 14-foot long invasive Burmese python in the bushes between two homes.

Collier County Sheriff's Office says one of the Jacksonville S.O. deputies humanely euthanized the snake.

"Jacksonville S.O. deputies have been assisting us with hurricane recovery efforts, and they have been a tremendous help to our deputies and the community," said Collier County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The Jacksonville deputies won’t be going home with new snakeskin boots however, as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

Non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida. They are known to eat imperiled species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins, as well as large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer, and bobcats.