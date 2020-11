Shannon Rockwell, 59, was reported missing from the 1400 block Ingleside Avenue, JSO said. On Thursday, he was found safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it safely located a missing man who is from the Avondale neighborhood.

Shannon Rockwell, 59, was reported missing from the 1400 block Ingleside Avenue Wednesday, JSO said. Police said Rockwell is showing signs of memory loss.

He was reportedly found safe the next night.

"Thank you to all who took the time to disseminate his photo and information," JSO said.