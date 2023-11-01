Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days, family says

Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to family members.

Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed that he has been located. Police previously reported that Nonord is diagnosed with dementia and speaks very little English.