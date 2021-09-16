Jacksonville man wins a fast million dollars in lottery scratch-off game

Arthur J. McCoy, 66, bought the $30 ticket from Murphy USA at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is one of the newest winners of the Florida Lottery's Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Arthur J. McCoy, 66, bought the $30 ticket from Murphy USA at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, the Florida Lottery said in a press release.

Additionally, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.