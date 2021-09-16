Jacksonville man wins a fast million dollars in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is one of the newest winners of the Florida Lottery's Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.
Arthur J. McCoy, 66, bought the $30 ticket from Murphy USA at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, the Florida Lottery said in a press release.
Additionally, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, the Lottery said.