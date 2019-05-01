JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 48-year-old Jacksonville man is celebrating the new year with a $15 million lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Jason Maresch claimed his winning ticket in the Florida 100X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Maresch chose to take a lump-sum payment of $11,175,000. He paid $30 for the ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased from Ron's Food Mart at 2603 Spring Park Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.