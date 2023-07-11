Jacksonville man wins $1 million in Florida lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man won a prize of $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game Tuesday.
Gregory Simon, 60, claimed the prize in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
He bought the winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart on Galveston Avenue.
The top prize in the scratch-off he entered, the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, is $25,000.
Last week, 68-year-old Franklin Winberry, also of Jacksonville, won a $1 million prize playing the same game.
He purchased his ticket from the J and J Food Store in Jacksonville Beach.