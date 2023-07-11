Jacksonville man wins $1 million in Florida lottery

The 60-year-old claimed his prize in the form of a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man won a prize of $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game Tuesday.

Gregory Simon, 60, claimed the prize in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He bought the winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart on Galveston Avenue.

The top prize in the scratch-off he entered, the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, is $25,000.

Last week, 68-year-old Franklin Winberry, also of Jacksonville, won a $1 million prize playing the same game.