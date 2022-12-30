Police: Jacksonville man wanted in connection to several cases of organized fraud, identity theft

Police are looking for Jared Tyson, 28. JSO says attempts have been made by detectives to locate Tyson, but they have been unsuccessful.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to several cases of organized fraud and identity theft.

Police are looking for Jared Tyson, 28. JSO says attempts have been made by detectives to locate Tyson, but they have been unsuccessful.

JSO says Tyson is known to use the personal identification information belonging to his victims. Tyson has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he is approximately 5-feet and 11-inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.