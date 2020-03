JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man who was reported missing Monday evening out of Normandy has been found safe, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jesse Robert Hall, 39, was reported missing after he walked away from the Community Hospice in the 5400 Block of Ramona Boulevard. JSO said officers were called to the scene at 5 p.m.

Hall was reported safe just after 10:30 p.m.