Jacksonville man killed in St. Augustine crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Augustine Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a vehicle was traveling west after departing from the stop sign at Faver Dykes Road and US 1 in an attempt to cross to the center median.

A pickup truck was traveling north on US 1 in the left lane. The truck then hit the left side of the car causing both vehicles to cross into the southbound lanes of US 1.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to the hospital where the driver of the car was pronounced deceased, FHP said.

The deceased driver was identified as a 53-year-old man from Jacksonville.