Jacksonville man hit by car on Southside in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on Jacksonville's Southside.

It happened on Beach Boulevard near Thalia Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 34-year-old man was walking across the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when a sedan driving east in the middle lane crashed into him with the left front part of the vehicle, the report says.

The vehicle came to a stop in the center median of Beach Boulevard about 200 feet east of where the crash happened, the report says. The pedestrian who was hit came to rest in the eastbound left turn lane of Beach Boulevard, about 30 feet away.