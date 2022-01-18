Jacksonville man helps neighbors to safety during fire at Southside apartment complex

A neighbor told First Coast News he saw the flames and pulled the fire alarm before knocking on doors to help make sure neighbors were safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one was hurt in a fire at a Southside apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD crews were called to the Lake at St. Augustine apartments in the 11000 block of Old St. Augustine Road around 5 a.m. When crews arrived, the fire was showing from the third story of a building in the back of the large apartment complex.

A neighbor told First Coast News he saw the flames and pulled the fire alarm before knocking on doors to help make sure neighbors were safe.

"(A neighbor) was telling me that the apartment was on fire," tenant Neil Christensen said. "I walked over there and there were flames bursting out. So I knocked on doors and set off the fire alarm. It was pretty big at first."

Crews found heavy fire in the building's attic space, according to JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer. The fire went through the roof of the building, he said.

Story continues below.

Neil Christensen ran into the building on fire and started waking people up at St. Augustine at the Lake Apartments before firefighters got there.@THEJFRD says fire impacted 6-7 units, found the fire in the attic. State fire marshal investigating cause @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/cHCa5oZWcu — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) January 18, 2022

No residents were in the apartments at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, JFRD said. Around six or seven apartment units were impacted by fire, smoke and water damage, Prosswimmer said.

JFRD's biggest concern is a chimney that was impacted by the fire. Crews are searching for places the fire could rekindle.

The Red Cross was requested to help the tenants affected. The State Fire Marshal was also requested to investigate the cause of the fire.