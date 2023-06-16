Jacksonville man found guilty of molestation; investigators say he groomed neighbor's children

With the verdict, Edward Culbertson faces a mandatory sentence of life in Florida State Prison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury has found Edward Culbertson guilty of multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

Culbertson was found guilty of two counts of capital sexual battery, one count of attempted capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

With the verdict, Culbertson faces a mandatory sentence of life in Florida State Prison. The Honorable Kevin Blazs will formally sentence Culbertson at a future hearing.

Beginning around 2014, investigators say Culbertson began to build relationships with his neighbors and their children. Activities included hanging out, going to the beach, visiting parks together with the adults present. But, as Culbertson began to develop trust with the parents, he would ask to take the children to parks or have them over at his home alone.

Investigators say while he was alone with the children, he inappropriately touched them or made them perform sex acts. Officials say he also played pornographic videos in the front of them.

In an attempt to hide his criminal conduct, Culbertson threatened the children with consequences if they told anyone about the abuse.

The investigation into Culbertson’s criminal activity began when one of the children confided in a family member about what was happening.