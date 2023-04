A report says the man was 53 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 53-year-old man has died after a fiery crash on I-95 in Jacksonville Saturday.

The man was driving South on I-95 Southbound near Mile Marker 336. According to Florida Highway Patrol, his car was "disabled" and he hit a car in front of him.

When his car made impact, it burst into flames, according to FHP. It was completely engulfed.

He was fatally injured.