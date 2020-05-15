Jacksonville man dies after reportedly mishandling firearm

Police not believe there is any foul play involved.

A Jacksonville man is dead after an incident on the Westside Friday morning reportedly involving the mishandling of a firearm.

Around 5 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and JFRD responded to the 3000 block of West 18th Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. JFRD transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say at this time it appears that the victim accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm. They do not believe there is any foul play involved.