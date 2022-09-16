Break out the bubbly and extra toppings, Jacksonville man scratches off $1 Million prize from Speedway in Atlantic Beach

Looks like dinner's on Sidney tonight after he chose that one-time lump-sum $820,000 payment. We're talking lobster, bubbly and double-dessert with extra toppings.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville's Sidney Herbert, 44, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. Herbert chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.

Herbert plucked his winning ticket from a Speedway Food Store at 4545 Ocean Street in Atlantic Beach, the press release continued. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.

Scratch-Off games make up roughly 77 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2021-22, according to the Florida Lottery.