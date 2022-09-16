Break out the bubbly and extra toppings, Jacksonville man scratches off $1 Million prize from Speedway in Atlantic Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville's Sidney Herbert, 44, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. Herbert chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.
Herbert plucked his winning ticket from a Speedway Food Store at 4545 Ocean Street in Atlantic Beach, the press release continued. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.
Scratch-Off games make up roughly 77 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2021-22, according to the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery contributed more than $42 billion to education, sending more than 917,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, the press release continued. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 lottery retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $82.4 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires. For more information, please visit flalottery.com.