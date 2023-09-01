Jacksonville man claims a $2 million prize from $10 scratch-off

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.00.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that George Yazgi, 28, of Jacksonville, claimed a $2 million top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Yazgi purchased his winning ticket from FCE, located at 9551 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, FLORIDA 100X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $270 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.43.