Jacksonville man claims $1 million prize after buying $50 scratch off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is almost a million bucks richer after claiming the top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off.

On Wednesday, The Florida Lottery announced Artur Kalemi, 39, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Kalemi purchased his winning ticket from Smokers Plus, located at 10910 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!