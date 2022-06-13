Jacksonville man charged with stealing street sweeper after muddy takedown

Deputies say one of the deputies sustained minor injuries during the apprehension and was treated and released from the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with the armed carjacking of a street sweeper after a muddy takedown in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says deputies ultimately arrested 18-year-old Sterling Orlando Davis-Jones after a three-hour pursuit ended in a mud-filled ditch.

Around 4:15 a.m., FCSO was notified that Daytona Beach police were looking for an armed subject, described as a man wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and having short dreadlock-style hair.

Police say he was driving a stolen pick-up truck used as a street sweeper that was taken during an armed carjacking in Daytona Beach.

Flagler deputies say they spotted the vehicle, and the driver got out and ran on foot.

The driver, later identified as Davis-Jones, was observed running down Point Pleasant Drive with what was believed to be a firearm in his hand, officials say. However, deputies lost sight of him.

Deputies say the search continued while K9 teams and Volusia Sheriff’s AirOne responded to the area. FCSO Communications Center notified the impacted community.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a deputy was notified by a resident about a male fitting the description walking into his backyard.

Deputies say Davis-Jones was ultimately apprehended when FCSO’s Deputy Clay tackled him to the ground, both landing in a mud-filled ditch.

Deputies say one of the deputies sustained minor injuries during the apprehension and was treated and released from AdventHealth-Palm Coast.

The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

Davis-Jones is facing charges in Flagler for two counts of resisting an officer without violence, providing false name to law enforcement, violation of probation and felony trespass on a construction site.