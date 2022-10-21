Jacksonville man charged with sexual battery in connection to Florida Amber Alert

Jesse Hammersla, 27, was charged with four counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 18.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Mayport Thursday evening in connection to a Florida Amber Alert.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Lake City. Officials later confirmed she was found safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an officer responded to 2292 Mayport Road in reference to a follow-up investigation. Upon arrival, police say Hammersla was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim, who was visibly upset and crying, advised JSO that she needed rescue. She was transported to Baptist Medical Center Beaches by JFRD.

JSO says they made contact with a witness who stated that he was in the company of the suspect and victim concurrently for a few days. The witness told police that he is homeless, as is the suspect, victim, and another witnesses.

The witness told police that Thursday they were sitting at the listed address. At one point they entered a vehicle and the witness kicked the suspect and victim out of his vehicle.

The report is largely redacted, so it's unclear why the two were kicked out of the vehicle.

Shortly after, Hammersla was taken into custody.