Local News

Jacksonville man charged with murder, criminal conspiracy in 2020 death

Police say through their investigative efforts, Owen Maoma Laureano Cosme, 19, was identified as the suspect and charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man in an Arlington neighborhood back in 2020.

Owen Maoma Laureano Cosme, 19, was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of premeditated first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary with assault or battery, three counts of murder in the second degree with a weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

First Coast News has requested documents related to the alleged crime from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We are waiting to hear back.

Police say on July 23, 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a reported shooting. 

Police say upon arrival, an adult man was found suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by JFRD.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to the scene and began their respective investigations into the shooting death.

Police say through their investigative efforts, Cosme was identified as the suspect and charged.

