Jacksonville man charged with murder after body found in Brantley County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a body of water in South Georgia, according to officials.

On Nov. 10, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person’s case in the 4600 block of Lenoir Avenue involving possible foul play.

Later the same day, the JSO was contacted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about a body of a dead man being located in a body of water in Brantley County.

JSO says based on evidence and the physical description of the victim, the victim was positively identified.

The JSO Homicide Unit took over the investigation and identified Timothy Peeples, 45, as a suspect.

On June 6, he was arrested and charged with murder.