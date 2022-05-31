Jacksonville man charged with dog-fighting related crimes, 9 dogs confiscated says report

The report says notepads, a journal, registrations, a property deed and dog pedigrees were found inside the home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weighted harnesses and dog antibiotics. It's just a few of the items allegedly found inside a Jacksonville home that could be connected to a dogfighting operation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A arrest report says Steven Hoskins, 50, has been charged with multiple crimes related to the illegal act of dogfighting.

An arrest report says Hoskins was charged with sell/possess/owning an animal for the purpose of fighting or baiting, selling/possess/use of equipment for animal fighting or baiting, cruelty to animals that intentionally causes cruel death or unnecessary suffering and confining an animal without sufficient food and water.

The arrest report says on May 18, JSO Narcotics and VICE Units carried out a search warrant in the 6300 block of Gilchrist Road.

The report says Animal Control and Protective Services (ACPA) and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) personnel arrived at the scene to assist JSO.

Police say upon making entry into the house, they located Hoskins and placed him into custody without incident.

During a search warrant of the property, JSO says nine dogs were located. Five of the dogs were in chained-linked kennels and skyboxes, the report says. There was also a dog located inside that appeared to be a family pet, police say.

The report says official located notepads, a journal, registrations, property deed, magazines, and dog pedigrees in the office room to the left of the front door. They also reportedly located Bordetella vaccine and antibiotics inside the fridge.

The report says the Animal Care Protection Agency (ACPA) took custody of nine dogs from the property. A forensic veterinarian advised she would conduct a more in-depth forensic examination on the dogs.

The report says that the investigation later revealed two other homes that had similar dog enclosures of the same design that police believe are connected to Hoskins.

The home also had the same dog food, same housing methods, and same water bowl, the report says.