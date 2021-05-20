Jacksonville man wins $1 million from Florida Lottery days after his car breaks down

Curtis Fuller said his wife's car broke down, then his truck broke down two days later. Now, he's got a payment of $890,000 coming his way from the Florida Lottery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man's $1 million winning lottery ticket couldn't have come at a better time.

Curtis Fuller, 38, said his wife's car broke down a few days ago. Two days after that, his truck broke down.

Now, he's got a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000 coming his way.

Fuller picked up a 50X The Cash scratch-off game at First Coast Energy, located at 711 Duval Station Rd. in Jacksonville. The store will also be getting a prize -- a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Fuller said in addition to buying a new house, he and his wife will use the money to purchase two new vehicles.