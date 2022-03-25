Despite working two jobs, Jacksonville man can't get approved for a new apartment

“I've gotten to the situation where I'm going to have to stay at an extended stay hotel that I can't afford, but I don't have a choice."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is just days away from getting kicked out of his apartment, and he’s not been able to find any other apartment complex that will rent to him.

“It's frustrating because I know I'm not the only one suffering right now," renter John Czech said.

During the pandemic, Czech developed sciatic pain and was unable to keep certain jobs that were too physical.

He says he received government assistance, which covered his rent at Oasis Club Apartments off of University Blvd.

However, a few times the checks came in the mail late and, Czech says, the apartment complex would start the eviction process.

Even though Czech was never actually evicted and has paid his rent, Oasis Club Apartments will not let him renew his lease and others are turning him away.

“The evictions on my record right now is making it tough to find a place," he explained. "Let alone, even though I've worked two jobs, I still don't meet the income requirements to rent a place. Because, now, instead of two and a half times rent, places want three times the rent."

Czech feels there is only one option left that will keep him off the streets.

“I've gotten to the situation where I'm going to have to stay at an extended stay hotel that I can't afford, but I don't have a choice," he said.