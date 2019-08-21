JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Johnnie Hills, 58, believes he is the victim of mistaken identity. He said proving that to Social Security Administration, however, has been difficult.

"The system is you're guilty until proven innocent and I didn't even do anything," he said.



On July 29, Hills received a letter at his North Jacksonville home from Social Security Administration. The document stated his monthly disability check of $1,600 was being suspended "because he is in prison for the conviction of a crime."

"I was like, 'it can't be me,'" Hill said. "It must be somebody else."

Hills said he made two trips to the local Social Security office to correct what he calls an obvious mistake. He said he found no empathy and no help.

"When I went in to get it straight, they're asking me when did I get out," he said.

He told them he was not in prison and he wanted to know how could this happen.

"I asked them and they didn't explain what the crime was and when this happened," Hills said.



Hills, who is a former school board employee, was advised to check with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for a criminal or prison record. He said there was none.

"The officer told me I wasn't in the system and there was nothing he could do," Hill said.

Our On Your Side team checked as well and found multiple incidents for traffic violations, but no record of Hill being in prison.

He said so far, the mistake has cost him.

"My bills have gotten behind," Hills said. "They're not going to help me with that. I didn't know who to talk to."



On Your Side reached out to Social Security and Patti Patterson gave us this statement:

"Due to privacy concerns, we cannot comment on individual cases. We will reach out to Mr. Hills and provide assistance."



Hills said he wants his $1,600 check restored and wants the bureaucracy to apologize for his nightmare.

"Admit you was wrong, you made a mistake," Hills said. "How can I be home and be there in prison?

On Your Side wanted to know what are the rules when it comes to benefits and a prison sentence and we were given this information and a link that says:

We will suspend your Social Security benefits if you are confined to a jail, prison or other penal institution for more than 30 continuous days due to a criminal conviction. Although you can’t get monthly Social Security benefits while you are confined, we will continue to pay benefits to your dependent spouse or children as long as they remain eligible.

If you get Supplemental Security Income, we will stop your payments after you are imprisoned for a month.