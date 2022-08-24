Jacksonville man arrested after fight caught on video at Jaguars preseason game against the Steelers

Nathan Lawrence, 22, was screaming and pushing everyone around him in the stands at TIAA Bank Field, trying to take his shirt off while resisting arrest, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville man, Nathan Lawrence, 22, was arrested Saturday at TIAA Bank Field for his part in a fight that broke out in the stands at a Jaguars preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according the arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lawrence was charged with resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and public disturbance, the report said.

When deputies arrived to break up the beer soaked action, Lawrence was screaming and pushing everyone around him, the report continued.

Lawrence resisted arrest, trying to take his shirt off while pulling away from the responding deputies, announcing to them that he was drunk, the report said.

Millions watched the video below of the disturbance on social media.

A man who identified himself on Facebook as the person who took the first shot wrote that a group near him was aggressive and insulting. He says they sat in his seats and bumped into him on purpose throughout the game.

Then, he said, the man in the red shirt in the video called him a racial slur. He also said he just had shoulder surgery.