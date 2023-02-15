SAO: Jacksonville man arrested after attempting to entice child into sex act

Zachary Ray Ellis, 45, was an employee at a media and tech company, according the Florida State Attorney's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with attempting to entice a child into sexual activity, according to the Florida State Attorney's Office.

Zachary Ray Ellis, 45, faces at least ten years in federal prison after he was arrested on Tuesday. He was an employee at a media and technology company.

On Aug. 26, an undercover FBI agent who was posing as the mother of an 11-year-old child received a message from a user named 'Twiztd'. That user was later identified as Ellis.

The online conversation eventually switched to text messages while the undercover agent told Ellis she was looking for her "child" to get some experience. Ellis reportedly responded that he “love[s] young girls. 10-12 fav age". He then explained his sexual interest in the child, according to the SAO release.

While messaging, Ellis believed he was speaking directly with the "child". He groomed her and explained how to perform sex acts over texts, the SAO release said. He continued to reinitiate contact over the next few months, asking if the “mother” had found anyone to help her with the “child” yet.

On Feb. 5, Ellis reached out to the undercover agent again to to express his interest in the "child". Over the following days he even discussed meeting the "mother" first before possibly taking the "child" out on his own. On Feb. 13, Ellis made arrangements to meet with the "mother" at an arranged location.

He was arrested by FBI agents where he showed up for the meeting.