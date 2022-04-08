Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud

Father and Sons Fence Co. owner Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with fraud after allegedly collecting deposits for orders he never filled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud.

Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday.

After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Northrup based on reports he had been collecting deposits for work orders he never filled.