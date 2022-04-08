Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud.
Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday.
After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Northrup based on reports he had been collecting deposits for work orders he never filled.
The company he owned and ran was Father and Sons Fencing Co., which the Better Business Bureau gives an "F" rating.