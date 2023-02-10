Jacksonville man accused of making machine guns, silencers with 3D printer in his home

Lucas Shirley was indicted this week on four counts related to the manufacturing of firearms inside his home.

A Jacksonville man appeared in federal court Friday to face a judge after he was indicted on charges related to the manufacture of firearms inside his home.

Lucas Shirley was indicted this week on four counts related to the manufacture and possession of firearms that were not registered by the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In a criminal complaint, investigators say that Shirley used electronic devices, including cellphones and 3D printers to manufacture, possess, advertise and distribute firearms.

Shirley also dealt with short-barred rifles, silencers, and conversion devices that turn various firearms into machine guns, investigators say.

Investigators say a confidential informant (CI) placed an order for several privately made rifles and silencers.

A privately made firearm is one produced by a person other than a licensed manufacturer and without an official serial number.

Documents reveal texts sent from Shirley to the CI:

"No spoilers, but I've got you hooked up with the s*** that the seals run, in your preferred length, with all steel handcrafted, full welded hush cans... and the high end and top tier features you'll just have to see lol."

The CI returned to a home where Shirley was allegedly producing the guns and noted that a smelting pot covered with a metallic substance was on the kitchen floor and a 3D printer was on the living room floor.

The CI said the room of the home included a welding bench and ventilation set-up. Another room was described as the 'painting area' in documents.

Shirley wanted $10,900 for four rifles, and four silencers.

Based on the above information, investigators say they were able to secure a warrant for his arrest.