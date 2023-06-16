Jacksonville man charged with 2022 murder

Jarrett Armond Williams, 33, was identified as the suspect by police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with a murder that occurred in 2022

On Oct. 18, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Cleveland Road.

Upon arrival, the officers located a victim who was shot and rushed to UF Health by JFRD. The victim later died, per JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, were immediately notified and responded to the scene to conduct their respective investigation.

