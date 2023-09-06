Jacksonville Main Library selected for traveling Holocaust exhibition

The Main Library is one of 50 libraries selected nationwide to host the 'Americans and the Holocaust' exhibition, from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A month-long opportunity for people to learn how Americans responded to Nazism in Europe is coming to Jacksonville.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, people can attend the Americans and the Holocaust exhibition which "examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war, and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s," according to the Jacksonville Public Library.

People have the chance to attend the opening reception of the exhibition for free Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Art Walk. Attendees can get more information about upcoming events while enjoying refreshments and music.

There will be daily tours and a special screening of the documentary The U.S. and the Holocaust at the Main Library, along with other public programs offered in connection with the exhibit available at the Southeast Regional and Mandarin library locations.

The main exhibition will be held at the Main Library in the fourth-floor atrium from Sept. 6 to Oct. 12.

Throughout September and October, people can hear from the families of Holocaust survivors during a discussion series entitled 'Reflections on the Holocaust.'

Discussions will be held Sept. 28 and Oct. 3 at the Main Library. Registration is required at least two hours before the event and a library card is required for registration.

The exhibition will conclude with a group panel discussion entitled, Resisting Hate, Repairing the World, on Oct. 12, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. to highlight the impact hate has on certain communities and how people can work together to provide mutual support for targeted groups.

Click here for more information on the exhibition and related events.